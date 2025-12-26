Intelligence gathering inputs on corruption by Telangana Cabinet members: MoS Bandi

HYDERABAD: Alleging that some ministers were exploiting legal loopholes to amass thousands of crores, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay on Thursday claimed that intelligence inputs were being gathered on the corruption by two to three members of the state Cabinet. He claimed that the alleged irregularities were being openly discussed among Congress legislators and that reports from Central intelligence agencies on these matters were being procured.
Addressing the media at the BJP state office, Sanjay also alleged that Congress MLAs were dissatisfied and demoralised, and claimed that internal meetings were being held in which legislators were voicing dissent against the government. He said a revolt against the state government was inevitable in the coming days.
The MoS asserted that the BJP would “expose” what he described as corruption and irregularities of the Congress government at “an appropriate time”. Referring to the probe into the Kaleshwaram project, he questioned why investigations were limited to alleged irregularities of `9,000 crore when, according to him, the total scam exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore. He asked whom the government was trying to protect by not ordering a comprehensive inquiry.
Turning to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent remarks against former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Sanjay said the language used was inappropriate and unbecoming of someone holding a constitutional post. He said a chief minister was expected to act with dignity and responsibility, and added that Revanth’s language was being discussed widely across Telangana.
The MoS also criticised the state government for not releasing adequate funds to gram panchayats. He described the promise of providing Rs 5 lakh per panchayat as laughable and questioned whether the chief minister was offering alms. He said each panchayat should receive at least Rs 1 crore, pointing out that Rs 3,000 crore from the Union government was due to be released to panchayats. He added that Revanth had himself acknowledged this amount but continued to question the Union government’s contribution.
Sanjay questioned why the Speaker had not taken suo motu action against Danam Nagender despite his public statement identifying himself as a Congress MLA. He criticised the ongoing phone tapping case inquiry, alleging that it was being prolonged like a television serial, and said that former official Prabhakar Rao had ruined many lives.
Expressing confidence about the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, he said the BJP would secure the mayor’s post and clarified that the party would contest alone. He described the Kalvakuntla family as a curse on Telangana, alleging that it had ruined the state. He claimed that KCR had been confined to his farmhouse by the people and that, barring his family, no one had benefited after the formation of Telangana.
On Krishna river water sharing, Sanjay said that if Telangana had suffered any injustice, KCR alone was responsible. He alleged that the former chief minister was attempting to divert attention from the CBI inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project by raising the Krishna water issue.