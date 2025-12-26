Intelligence gathering inputs on corruption by Telangana Cabinet members: MoS Bandi

Turning to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent remarks against former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Sanjay said the language used was inappropriate and unbecoming of someone holding a constitutional post. He said a chief minister was expected to act with dignity and responsibility, and added that Revanth’s language was being discussed widely across Telangana.

The MoS also criticised the state government for not releasing adequate funds to gram panchayats. He described the promise of providing Rs 5 lakh per panchayat as laughable and questioned whether the chief minister was offering alms. He said each panchayat should receive at least Rs 1 crore, pointing out that Rs 3,000 crore from the Union government was due to be released to panchayats. He added that Revanth had himself acknowledged this amount but continued to question the Union government’s contribution.

Sanjay questioned why the Speaker had not taken suo motu action against Danam Nagender despite his public statement identifying himself as a Congress MLA. He criticised the ongoing phone tapping case inquiry, alleging that it was being prolonged like a television serial, and said that former official Prabhakar Rao had ruined many lives.

Expressing confidence about the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, he said the BJP would secure the mayor’s post and clarified that the party would contest alone. He described the Kalvakuntla family as a curse on Telangana, alleging that it had ruined the state. He claimed that KCR had been confined to his farmhouse by the people and that, barring his family, no one had benefited after the formation of Telangana.

On Krishna river water sharing, Sanjay said that if Telangana had suffered any injustice, KCR alone was responsible. He alleged that the former chief minister was attempting to divert attention from the CBI inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project by raising the Krishna water issue.