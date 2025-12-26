Internal rift within BJP once again comes to the fore in Nalgonda district

NALGONDA: Even as the BJP is chalking out strategies to form the government in Telangana by winning the next Assembly elections, internal conflicts continue to create headaches for the state leadership.

In Nalgonda, the party’s district unit is currently grappling with intense group politics and internal bickering.

The recent reappointment of Dr Nagam Varshit Reddy as the party’s district president has added fuel to the fire. A section of the leaders openly criticised the decision, alleging that the appointment was made unilaterally without consulting senior leaders.

Several veteran leaders have reportedly taken a defiant stance, vowing not to enter the party office until the leadership is changed.

On Thursday, the situation turned worse when Varshit Reddy’s supporters allegedly assaulted another leader,

Pilli Ramaraju, during a ceremony organised to felicitate newly elected sarpanches and ward members at the party office.

Adding to the controversy, Varshit Reddy allegedly grabbed the camera of a photographer who captured the incident and erased all the evidence.