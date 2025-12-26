Interstate ganja racket busted in Telangana; four arrested, 304 kg ganja seized

HYDERABAD: The EAGLE Force, along with Bhadradri Kothagudem district police, busted an interstate ganja smuggling racket and seized 304 kg of ganja worth about Rs 1.5 crore, arresting four persons.

Acting on a tip-off, the RNCC Khammam unit of the EAGLE Force and Dammapet police conducted vehicle checks at Achyutapuram Adda Road on the Ashwaraopet–Dammapet border and intercepted a mini lorry and an escort car, both using fake registration number plates. Police found ganja concealed in a specially designed container inside the lorry and recovered 152 packets weighing 2 kg each.

The accused revealed the contraband was sourced from Chitrakonda in Odisha’s Malkangiri district and was being transported to Tamil Nadu via Rajahmundry. Four others are absconding.

In a separate case, EAGLE Force and Neredmet police arrested a drug peddler and seized 19 grams of MDMA and a mobile phone.

The accused allegedly sourced the drug from Bengaluru using online contacts. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Four drug peddlers held with 3 kg of ganja

Hyderabad: The EAGLE Force and Medipally police arrested four drug peddlers and seized 3 kg of ganja. Police said a repeat offender sourced the drug from Odisha, formed a gang, sold it locally, and used a pan shop for retail distribution.