Mercury to dip further across Telangana for two days

HYDERABAD: Telangana is likely to witness a further dip in temperatures over the next two days, with minimum temperatures in some areas expected to fall 3°C to 4°C below normal, according to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre.

In its weather analysis based on observations recorded at 8.30 am on Thursday, the Met department said lower-level winds over the state were predominantly blowing from the east and northeast. These conditions are favourable for the continuation of dry weather on Friday and Saturday.

On Thursday, Adilabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 8.2°C, followed by Rajendranagar at 8.5°C, Medak at 8.8°C and Patancheru at 9.2°C.