Senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan gets additional charge of HMDA

HYDERABAD: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Thursday transferred or reassigned several IAS officers. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued orders to this effect. Accordingly, senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan was handed additional responsibility as special chief secretary to government, Metropolitan Area & Urban Development (HMDA limits) duly relieving K Ramakrishna Rao from full additional charge of the said post. Jayesh Ranjan shall continue to hold the full additional charge of the posts of special chief secretary to government, YAT&C and sports and also director, Archaeology, the orders said.

Ramakrishna Rao will hold full additional charge of special chief secretary & CEO, Industry & Investment Cell & SPEED, after Jayesh Ranjan’s transfer, the GO said.

Also, M Haritha, Rajanna Sircilla collector, was transferred and posted as secretary, Telangana Public Service Commission.