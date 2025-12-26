Senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan gets additional charge of HMDA

HYDERABAD: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Thursday transferred or reassigned several IAS officers. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued orders to this effect. Accordingly, senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan was handed additional responsibility as special chief secretary to government, Metropolitan Area & Urban Development (HMDA limits) duly relieving K Ramakrishna Rao from full additional charge of the said post. Jayesh Ranjan shall continue to hold the full additional charge of the posts of special chief secretary to government, YAT&C and sports and also director, Archaeology, the orders said.
Ramakrishna Rao will hold full additional charge of special chief secretary & CEO, Industry & Investment Cell & SPEED, after Jayesh Ranjan’s transfer, the GO said.
Also, M Haritha, Rajanna Sircilla collector, was transferred and posted as secretary, Telangana Public Service Commission.
Garima Agrawal, additional collector (local bodies), Rajanna Sircilla shall hold full additional charge (FAC) of the post of collector and district magistrate, Rajanna Sircilla. Bhavesh Mishra, deputy secretary to government, ITE&C department was handed full additional charge of the post of additional CEO, Industry & Investment Cell & SPEED. EV Narsimha Reddy was posted as MD, Musi River Development Corporation Ltd. (MRDCL). Narayan Amit Malempati, sub-collector, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda district, was handed over the role of additional collector (local bodies) while A Nirmala Kanthi Wesley, secretary & CEO, TG Human Rights Commission was placed in full additional charge of the post of director, employment & training. Also, B Shafiullah, IFS, secretary, Minorities Welfare department was given full additional charge of the posts of VC & MD, TG Minorities Finance Corporation and MD, Telangana Christian Minorities Finance Corporation.
G Jitender Reddy, who is waiting for posting, was posted as additional collector (local bodies). P Kadhiravan is posted as additional collector (revenue), Hyderabad while D Hanmanthu Naik, general manager, SC Cooperative Development Corporation Ltd, was placed in full additional charge of the post of VC & MD, TG Scheduled Castes Cooperative Development Corporation Ltd.
Likewise, G Veera Reddy, additional collector (Revenue), Yadadri-Bhongir was transferred and posted as executive director, TGIIC (LA). G Lingya Naik, Additional Collector (Revenue), Vikarabad was transferred and posted as Secretary, State Election Commission.