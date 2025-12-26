Spirit of Christmas binds devotees across Telangana

HYDERABAD/MEDAK/ADILABAD: Christmas was celebrated with devotion and joy across Telangana on Thursday. Thousands of Christians gathered at popular churches in Hyderabad, Medak and Adilabad to attend special prayers, masses and festive programmes marking the birth of Jesus Christ.

In the twin cities, churches echoed with hymns, Bible readings and prayers from early morning services to midnight masses. St Mary’s Basilica in Secunderabad saw one of the largest congregations for the Midnight Mass led by Archbishop of Hyderabad Cardinal Poola Anthony.

The basilica also hosted a light and music show in the evening, adding to the festive spirit. Several other churches across Hyderabad and Secunderabad reported heavy footfall, with worshippers exchanging greetings and participating in special Christmas masses.

In Medak district, celebrations were held with equal fervour at the Church of South India (CSI). The first prayer was conducted at 4 am, followed by a procession of the Holy Cross within the illuminated church premises. CSI in-charge moderator Bishop Ruben Mark said prayers would continue till January 1, 2026.

The second prayer at 10 am witnessed a huge turnout, with devotees arriving from Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Many women availed the free bus facility to attend the celebrations. Bishop Ruben Mark urged devotees to follow the teachings of Christ with love and sacrifice.

Labour, Employment, Mines and Geology Minister and Chennur MLA G Vivek participated in the celebrations at the ESI Church in Chennur mandal, Mancherial district. Leaders stressed government welfare schemes and appealed to people to utilise them for their development.