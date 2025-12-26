Telangana readies blueprint for 2047 road network

HYDERABAD: With the state government unveiling Telangana Rising – Vision 2047, the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department is set to prepare a comprehensive Road Sector Policy and a long-term Road Network Master Plan aimed at supporting rapid economic growth, improving regional connectivity and facilitating industrial expansion across the state.

The proposed Telangana Road Network Master Plan (TRNMP-2047) will chart the state’s mobility requirements up to 2047. It will focus on identifying a Core Road Network (CRN), formulating a Road Development Programme and revalidating the existing road sector policy in alignment with Telangana Rising – Vision 2047.

The plan will also explore funding options, including support from multilateral agencies.

Officials recalled that a road network master plan prepared in 2016, with limited data and a horizon year of 2031, had recommended expanding the R&B road network to about 42,000 km and identifying a CRN of around 9,600 km by 2031. Since then, several major developments have altered the transport landscape.

These include Greenfield expressway projects such as Nagpur–Vijayawada and Surat–Chennai, the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, all of which have expanded and strengthened the highway network. In addition, the State Government has taken up nearly 12,000 km of R&B roads under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).