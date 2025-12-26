Telangana readies blueprint for 2047 road network

HYDERABAD: With the state government unveiling Telangana Rising – Vision 2047, the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department is set to prepare a comprehensive Road Sector Policy and a long-term Road Network Master Plan aimed at supporting rapid economic growth, improving regional connectivity and facilitating industrial expansion across the state.
The proposed Telangana Road Network Master Plan (TRNMP-2047) will chart the state’s mobility requirements up to 2047. It will focus on identifying a Core Road Network (CRN), formulating a Road Development Programme and revalidating the existing road sector policy in alignment with Telangana Rising – Vision 2047.
The plan will also explore funding options, including support from multilateral agencies.
Officials recalled that a road network master plan prepared in 2016, with limited data and a horizon year of 2031, had recommended expanding the R&B road network to about 42,000 km and identifying a CRN of around 9,600 km by 2031. Since then, several major developments have altered the transport landscape.
These include Greenfield expressway projects such as Nagpur–Vijayawada and Surat–Chennai, the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, all of which have expanded and strengthened the highway network. In addition, the State Government has taken up nearly 12,000 km of R&B roads under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).
The proposed master plan is intended to serve as a blueprint to achieve Telangana Rising 2047 and help transform the state into a three trillion dollar GDP economy. In this context, the R&B Department will engage a consultant to prepare the TRNMP, identify the CRN, formulate the Road Development Programme, revalidate the road sector policy and draw up a financing plan for implementing priority projects.
Sources said the study will assess existing settlement patterns, industrial and agricultural activity, the location of dry ports and road connectivity issues across CURE, PURE and RARE regions — Core Urban, Peri-Urban and Rural/Agriculture Region Economy — of Telangana.
It will also examine emerging economic and demographic trends up to 2047 and assess future road development needs and deficiencies in these regions. A comprehensive road network master plan will be prepared for two horizon years — 2034 and 2047, marking 10 years of government and the Centenary of Independence, respectively.
As part of the exercise, a detailed review of available data, studies, plans and policy frameworks related to roads will be undertaken. Data will be collected and analysed from R&B, TGRDC, TGRTC, HMDA, TGIIC, SCR, NHAI, urban local bodies and other agencies. To strengthen the database, road inventory surveys covering at least 30,000 km will be carried out.