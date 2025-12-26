Vajpayee synonymous with value-based politics: Telangana BJP

HYDERABAD: Stating that the entire country was celebrating the 101st birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday said that the former prime minister was synonymous with ethical and value-based politics.

Ramchander Rao and other BJP leaders paid rich tributes to Vajpayee during an event organised at the party headquarters. The programme was presided over by MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay.

“Vajpayee ji was a great leader and a great statesman. He stood for ethical and principled politics. Be it in Parliament or outside it, he never insulted anyone,” the state BJP president said.

Expressing concern over the language being used by the leaders of the ruling Congress and Opposition BRS in Telangana, he said: “It’s saddening to see Chief Minister Revanth Reddy speaking with vengeance, uttering similar words used by his predecessor KCR. Vulgar language, degraded politics and meaningless criticism will in no way benefit the state.”