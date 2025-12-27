77 acres prime land belongs to Chevella temple, rules Telangana HC

The Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ petition challenging the grant of an Occupancy Rights Certificate (ORC) in favour of Sri Balaji Venkateswara Swamy temple for agricultural lands measuring 77 acres and 30 guntas at Malkapur village in the Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district.

The petition was filed by Seri Narayana Reddy and 21 others, who questioned the order dated September 22, 2006, passed by the Joint Collector-I, Rangareddy district.

The JC had confirmed earlier proceedings of the Revenue Divisional Officer, Chevella, dated October 27, 2003, by which the RDO, acting as the Inams Tribunal, granted the ORC to the deity under Section 4 of the AP (Telangana Area) Abolition of Inams Act, 1955.

The petitioners claimed absolute ownership and possession of the lands through their ancestors, relying on Sethwar records of 1951–52, Khasra Pahani of 1954–55 and subsequent revenue entries.

They contended that the lands were patta lands and not temple inam lands, alleged that they were denied an opportunity of hearing before the RDO, and questioned the reliance placed on a Munthakhab and endowment records.

Opposing the plea, the Endowments department and temple authorities submitted that the lands were endowed properties, entered in the Book of Endowments pursuant to a Munthakhab issued in 1958. After examining the record, Justice NV Shravan Kumar held that the Munthakhab and endowment entries had attained finality and that the ORC granted to the temple constituted a statutory title.