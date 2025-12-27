Centre sanctioned Rs 686 crore for Telangana tourism projects in 10 years

HYDERABAD: The Union Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned Rs 686.39 crore to Telangana over the past 10 years under multiple flagship schemes, reflecting sustained support to strengthen pilgrimage, heritage, eco-tourism, wellness and experiential destinations across the state.

According to data accessed by TNIE, Telangana received Rs 146.50 crore under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme for four major religious sites. These include the Jogulamba Devi Temple at Alampur (Rs 38.9 crore), Ramappa (Rudreshwara) Temple at Mulugu (Rs 62 crore), Bhadrachalam Temple area development (Rs 41.38 crore) and basic infrastructure works at Renuka Yellamma Devasthanam (Rs 4.22 crore).

The projects focus on access roads, sanitation, lighting, interpretation centres and pilgrim amenities, while preserving the spiritual character of the sites.

The state also saw substantial funding under the original Swadesh Darshan scheme, which promotes integrated thematic tourism circuits. Telangana was sanctioned Rs 268.39 crore for three circuits: the Eco-Tourism Circuit in Mahbubnagar district (Rs 91.62 crore), the Tribal Circuit covering Mulugu–Laknavaram–Bogatha waterfalls (Rs 79.87 crore), and the Heritage Circuit in Hyderabad, including Qutb Shahi Heritage Park and Paigah Tombs (Rs 96.90 crore). These projects emphasise last-mile connectivity, visitor facilities, landscaping, signage and cultural interpretation.

Sustainable tourism

With the Centre’s renewed focus on immersive and sustainable travel, Swadesh Darshan 2.0 brought Rs 94.83 crore to Telangana for two projects — experiential tourism development at Bhongir Fort (Rs 56.82 crore) and eco-tourism infrastructure at Ananthagiri forests (Rs 38.01 crore).