Congress neglected Telangana, BJP sanctioned airports: Union Minister Kishan

ADILABAD: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Friday credited the BJP-led Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning airports in Adilabad and Warangal.

Speaking at the ‘Atmeeya Sammelanam’ organised to felicitate newly elected sarpanches in the district headquarters, he said that the Congress regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh had neglected development of airports in the Telangana region.

He claimed that only Hyderabad airport became operational in Telangana, while the Andhra region had five airports.

Kishan Reddy accused the previous BRS government, led by K Chandrashekar Rao, of “centralised corruption” for 10 years, alleging that public money was misused. He contrasted this with the current Congress government, which he described as engaging in “decentralised corruption” in its two years in power.

The Union minister further alleged that the present Congress government was reluctant to purchase cheaper power from NTPC, preferring higher-priced supplies.

He said that 42 railway stations in Telangana, including Adilabad, are undergoing redevelopment and that all railway lines nationwide have been electrified since the BJP came to power in 2014, with no trains running on coal.