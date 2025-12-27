Hyderabad teen Vishwanath Padakanti receives Bal Puraskar for completing 7 Summits challenge at 16

HYDERABAD: A 16-year-old from Hyderabad, Vishwanath Karthikey Padakanti, has been awarded the Bal Puraskar Award for becoming the youngest Indian and the second youngest person in the world to complete the demanding 7 Summits challenge, which involves scaling the highest peak on each of the seven continents.

The award comes after Vishwanath successfully summited Mount Everest (8,848 metres) on May 26, marking the culmination of a journey shaped by years of physical training, mental resilience and determination.

Everest was the most challenging climb of his mountaineering career and completed his record-setting expedition.

Expressing pride in his achievement, Vishwanath’s mother Laxmi told TNIE, “We are so proud to see our child excel at what he loves most. After facing all the physical and mental challenges on his journey to the peaks, he is now being recognised by the world. Karthikey was a lazy kid initially and seeing him grow into this achievement makes us extremely proud.”

Vishwanath was guided during his climbs by Bharath and Lt Romil Barthwal, a veteran of the Indian Army and an experienced mountaineer.

Praising his young protégé, Barthwal said, “Vishwanath’s achievement is more than a mountaineering milestone. It reflects his character-humility, strength, and unshakable determination. Guiding him has been a privilege. He shows what young minds can accomplish with discipline, purpose, and the right attitude.”