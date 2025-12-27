Journalists to stage dharna against GO 252

KHAMMAM: Journalists have called for a strong protest demanding amendments to Government Order (GO) No. 252 related to the issuance of new accreditations.

A dharna has been announced in front of the Khammam Collector’s Office on the 27th, urging journalists to participate in large numbers and make the protest a success.

Journalist unions and media representatives alleged that the government is attempting to reduce the number of accreditations, calling it a conspiracy against journalists. They appealed to journalists to unite and fight for the protection of their rights.

While appreciating the government for introducing GO No. 252 after coming to power with a commitment to democratic values and press freedom in Telangana, journalists expressed serious concern over certain provisions in the order.

They warned that nearly 10,000 journalists across the state who currently hold accreditations are at risk of losing them due to the revised norms.