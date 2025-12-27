KCR draws BRS strategy to corner government in Assembly

HYDERABAD: BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seems to be back in the thick of action. Days after addressing a press conference on the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), where he launched a no-holds-barred tirade against the Congress regime, the BRS chief held a marathon meeting with key party leaders at his Erravalli farmhouse on Friday to discuss the proposed state-wide agitations against the Revanth Reddy’s government’s indifference in completing the project.

The meeting, according to sources, also discussed the strategy to be adopted by the BRS in the forthcoming Assembly session. The party is likely to announce a series of programmes in a day or two. “An announcement on these agitations and public meetings, which are being planned to exert pressure on the government to complete PRLIS at the earliest, will be made either on Saturday or Sunday. The schedule of proposed public meetings too would be revealed in the next two days,” sources said.

Chandrasekhar Rao is believed to have directed the party MLAs to raise the PRLIS issue in the upcoming Assembly session and corner the state government on other issues as well.

Sources said that the party is planning to raise several issues in the House and these include: Why PRLIS has been stalled? Though the Centre returned the detailed project report (DPR) months ago, why it has not been resubmitted? Even though 90 per cent of the work has been completed, why is the government unwilling to spend a little more money to complete the project and ensure water supply to Palamuru farmers?

Revanth lowered dignity of CM’s office, says KTR

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao found fault with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for “frequently using abusive, uncivilised and irresponsible language and making derogatory remarks against KCR”.