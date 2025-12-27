Looting is your culture, not ours: Congress MP Chamala to KTR

HYDERABAD: Accusing BRS working president KT Rama Rao of indulging in political theatrics and misleading the people of Telangana with false claims, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Friday said that the former was issuing provocative statements and openly declaring that he would use abusive language.

“The culture of grabbing lands, looting and amassing wealth applies to your family, not us,” he said, while accusing the BRS leadership of deceiving people in the name of neellu, nidhulu and niyamakalu (water, funds and appointments). Specifically targeting former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said: “KCR pushed the state into a debt trap while enriching his family.”

The Bhongir MP also claimed that the residents of Hyderabad were welcoming the demolitions being carried out by HYDRAA, stating that illegal constructions and encroachments on drains, colonies and parks during the BRS regime had caused severe flooding and property loss during monsoon.

Stating that Rama Rao lacks political maturity, he contrasted the BRS leader’s career with that of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

“Revanth Reddy became chief minister on merit, while KTR entered politics on management quota,” he alleged, noting that Revanth Reddy had independently won elections as ZPTC, MLC, MLA (twice) and MP before becoming chief minister.

Asking Rama Rao to bring the BRS chief to the Assembly, he said: “If KCR does not attend the Assembly, KTR should take on the role of Leader of the Opposition, and offer suggestions and guidance to the government.”