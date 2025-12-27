MCK steps up bio-mining at dumping yard

KARIMNAGAR: The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) has decided to intensify bio-mining operations at the city’s dumping yard, following long-standing complaints from residents over smoke, fires and water contamination.

According to MCK officials, plans are in place to process about 1,200 metric tonnes of waste per day. The accumulated garbage will be converted into fine dust and Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF). Vermi-compost units have also been activated at the SRR Government Degree College premises, with more composting centres proposed.

Garbage has been accumulating at the dumping yard for over three decades, forming a mound of nearly three lakh metric tonnes. Fires at the site have been frequent, releasing smoke that affected nearby residential areas and disrupted traffic on Rajiv Rahadari.

MCK Commissioner Praful Desai told TNIE that a bio-mining unit with a capacity of 400 metric tonnes per day is currently operational, while an additional unit with a capacity of 800 metric tonnes per day is scheduled to begin operations in January 2026. Tenders under the Swachh Bharat Mission have been finalised to accelerate the work.

“We have directed the agency to intensify operations and complete the work at the earliest. We expect the entire garbage heap to be cleared within six months,” he said.

Officials said full-scale bio-mining and vermi-composting are expected to address the recurring fire and smoke issues.