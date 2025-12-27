Parents kill Class XI girl in love with married man in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: A Class XI student was allegedly murdered by her parents in Shivarampalli village of Saidapur mandal in Karimnagar district, following objections to her relationship with a married man from the same village.

The victim, Archana (16), was found dead under suspicious circumstances on November 16. Her father, Reddy Raju, initially lodged a complaint stating that she had died by suicide. However, following a detailed investigation, police concluded that she had been murdered.

Huzurabad Assistant Commissioner of Police V Madhavi said the police suspected foul play and reopened the case. During the probe, it emerged that Archana was in a relationship with Anil, who is married. Despite repeated warnings and scolding by her parents, she continued the relationship. Police said the parents viewed the matter as an issue of family honour.

According to investigators, on the night of November 15, after Archana went to sleep, her parents forced her to consume poison. When she was still alive, her father strangled her. During interrogation, Reddy Raju confessed to the crime. The case, initially registered as a suspicious death, was later altered to murder.

The Saidapur police arrested both parents, Reddy Raju and Lavanya, and produced them before a magistrate, who remanded them to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Archana’s sister, Sravanti, lodged a complaint against Anil, alleging that his relationship with the girl led to her death. Based on the complaint, the police registered a POCSO case against Anil on Friday, ACP Madhavi said.