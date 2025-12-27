Telangana HC admits civic workers’ plea for service regularisation

Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court has allowed a writ petition filed by N Ashok and 38 others, who have been working for decades in contingent and daily wage establishments, seeking regularisation of their services.

The petitioners approached the court alleging inaction by the state authorities in not regularising their services despite their continuous engagement for nearly three decades against substantial regular vacancies.

They sought regularisation in last grade posts such as attender and watchman, relying on the principles laid down by the Supreme Court in State of Karnataka v. Umadevi (2006) and other subsequent judgments, contending that their appointments were irregular but not illegal and that they had completed more than 10 years of continuous service.

Counsel for the petitioners relied on a series of judgments of the Supreme Court and the Telangana High Court, which recognised the entitlement of similarly placed employees to be considered for regularisation.

It was argued that the nature of work performed by the petitioners was perennial and essential, and that the state could not continue them indefinitely on temporary or daily wage basis.

On the other hand, counsel for the respondent local bodies submitted that the petitioners had not formally submitted representations seeking regularisation and therefore no writ of mandamus could be issued without first approaching the authorities. The court directed the petitioners to submit their claims for regularisation within one week, enclosing all relevant documents.