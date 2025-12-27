Telangana Police Commissioner Sajjanar vows ‘zero-drugs’ policy for New Year celebrations

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad city police have moved to enforce a hardline zero-drugs regime ahead of New Year’s Eve, signalling stepped-up surveillance, enforcement and coordinated action across the city.

Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Friday ordered immediate deployment of special surveillance teams at pubs, hotels, restaurants and event venues, while directing round-the-clock monitoring of individuals booked in drug-related cases over the past two years.

Chairing a coordination meeting at the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills, Sajjanar instructed senior officers and field staff to maintain constant vigilance throughout the New Year period. He said enforcement would be layered and sustained, involving the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), the Task Force, the Special Branch and local police units.

Officials have been told to update databases of known peddlers and consumers and to track the movement of individuals entering Hyderabad specifically for New Year celebrations. The focus, Sajjanar said, would be on prevention as much as detection.

Police checks will not be limited to public venues. Service apartments, hostels and other private gathering spaces will also come under scrutiny to deter illegal activity during celebrations.

The city police have fixed 1 am as the closing time for New Year events at pubs, hotels and restaurants. Sajjanar warned that violations would invite immediate action. “If any illegal activity is found, licences will be cancelled without delay,” he said.

Check-posts and barricades will be reinforced at key locations, including Maitrivanam, Necklace Road, Tank Bund and KBR Park, to regulate crowd movement and maintain order. While enforcement would be firm, Sajjanar said efforts would be made to minimise inconvenience to the public.