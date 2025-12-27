Three-year-old twins die in AC compressor blast in Telangana

HYDERABAD: What began as an ordinary afternoon turned tragic within minutes. Two three-year-old twins died after a blaze engulfed their house in Sundarnagar, Kachiguda, on Friday evening, in an incident suspected to have been triggered by an AC compressor blast.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Rehman and Abdul Rahim. Police said Rehman suffered over 90% burn injuries, while Rahim sustained severe burns and inhaled smoke. He succumbed while undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital.

Kachiguda SI N Krishna Veni said the twins’ parents, Saifuddin Khadri and his wife Firdousi, have four children, including the twins and two others who are below 10 years of age. At the time of the incident, all four children were at home, with the twins asleep inside the house.

Speaking to TNIE, Kachiguda ACP Y Harish Kumar said that around 3.30 pm, the two children who were awake noticed sparks from the AC unit. They immediately came out and alerted their parents. After informing their mother and other elders, the family noticed a massive fire inside the house.

They managed to pull the twins out, but both had already sustained critical injuries. Rehman had suffered about 90% burns, while Rahim had burn injuries along with smoke inhalation. Saifuddin Khadri works as a Muthavali, police said.

An official from the fire department told TNIE that by the time a fire tender from the Gowliguda fire station reached the spot, one child had already died and the flames had been doused with the help of neighbours.

Kachiguda police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.