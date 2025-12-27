Tributes paid to Dr Manmohan Singh on first death anniversary

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh on his first death anniversary.

He said that Manmohan Singh served the nation with integrity, foresight and dedication, and his immense contribution to nation’s development are truly unforgettable.

The state Congress chief described the former prime minister as an exceptional leader who steered the country out of economic crisis and placed it firmly on the path of growth.

“Dr Manmohan Singh earned the distinction of positioning India on the global economic stage through landmark economic reforms. Key decisions taken by him such as economic liberalisation, industrial development, and attracting foreign investments transformed the future of the nation,” he added.