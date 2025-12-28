Actor Shivaji appears before Women’s Commission, tenders apology

HYDERABAD: Actor Shivaji appeared before the State Women’s Commission on Saturday in connection with remarks he made against women artistes during the promotion of the film Dandora. During the inquiry, he tendered an apology, admitted his mistake and said he was withdrawing his comments in their entirety.

He assured the commission that he would hereafter speak about and behave towards women with dignity and respect, and said he would incorporate changes in films he is associated with, as far as possible, in line with the commission’s suggestions.

Commission chairperson Nerella Sharada questioned the justification of harassment being linked to women’s attire, pointing out that such incidents also occur against children and elderly women, and even when women artistes appear in traditional attire. The commission also raised concerns about harassment faced by women in the film industry and the responsibility of artistes to speak out on issues such as the casting couch.

Emphasising that dignity and freedom for women depend on equal recognition of rights and responsibilities, the Commission said recent remarks at public events divert attention from organisers’ responsibility to ensure safety. It advised film producers and directors to portray women responsibly and directed event organisers to take adequate measures for the security of women artistes.