AIMIM leader Owaisi urges government to retain SETWIN office at Purani Haveli

In letters to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary, it was cautioned that shifting the SETWIN office from Purani Haveli could hurt accessibility, participation and service delivery, undermining its core objectives.
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi
HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi has requested the government to retain the SETWIN office at Purani Haveli.

In his letters to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Saturday, Owaisi said that SETWIN has been functioning from Purani Haveli since its inception and has over the years become a vital institutional interface for skill development, employment promotion and welfare-orientated initiatives, particularly for economically weaker sections, minority communities, women and unemployed youth in the Old City.

He said: “Any proposal to shift the SETWIN office from Purani Haveli is likely to adversely impact accessibility, participation and service delivery, thereby diluting the very objectives for which it has been established. Further, the premises enjoy long-standing public acceptance and social legitimacy and any attempt to relocate the office is likely to be met with strong public resistance and avoidable social disconnect.”

