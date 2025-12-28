Crime down 15%, but offences against women up 6% in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad City Police recorded a 15% decline in overall crime during 2025, even as offences against women rose by 6% and cases under the POCSO Act increased by 27%, according to the Annual Report released by Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Saturday.

The report shows that total cases registered fell from 35,944 in 2024 to 30,690 in 2025. Presenting the findings, Sajjanar attributed the overall reduction to tighter law enforcement, improved investigation practices, wider patrolling and greater use of technology-driven policing.

Property-related offences declined by 28%, with reductions reported in house thefts, automobile thefts, robberies, and dacoities. Grave property offences fell by 31%, while bodily offences saw a 16% decline. Cybercrime registrations also reduced, though financial frauds continued to pose challenges, Sajjanar said. He said over `54.5 crore was frozen through coordination with banks and the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.

At the same time, the increase in crimes against women and POCSO cases was flagged as an area requiring sustained attention. The Commissioner said expanded vehicle checks, intensified patrolling, and wider operational coverage had contributed to crime control, adding that drones would be used more frequently for policing and enforcement in the coming years.

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing arrested 366 persons during the year and seized drugs worth more than `6.45 crore. Eleven foreign nationals were deported in connection with narcotics-related cases.

Pocso cases up

Cases under the POCSO Act increased by 27%, according to the Annual Report released by police chief VC Sajjanar on Saturday.