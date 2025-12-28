Drug cases diluted by KCR to protect kin: MoS Bandi Sanjay

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday made sensational remarks on drug cases, questioning Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over the handling of investigations. He wondered whether drug cases are registered only during festival seasons and sought clarity on what happened to the earlier probes conducted under the leadership of IPS officer Akun Sabharwal.

In a press release, he sought to know what action was taken against several celebrities whose names had surfaced in drug-related cases during the earlier investigations. The minister said that the accused persons had given statements alleging that even members of KCR’s family were involved in drug consumption.

The Union minister said that the statements of the accused were recorded in both audio and video formats, alleging that the case was deliberately weakened during the previous KCR government fearing that it could affect the future of his family members. He also questioned why Akun Sabharwal was removed from the drug case investigation.

Bandi Sanjay further alleged that the evidence and video statements collected by the IPS officer were taken over by the then chief secretary, Somesh Kumar. He sought to know what happened to the earlier evidence and demanded that Somesh Kumar be taken into custody and questioned.

Raising further concerns, he questioned whether the Eagle Team is functioning legally in the drug cases. He alleged that some members of the Eagle Team were compromising with drug peddlers. Bandi Sanjay demanded that Akun Sabharwal be given back the responsibility of the drug case investigation.