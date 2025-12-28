Government’s goal is to bring governance closer to people, asserts Minister Ponguleti

KHAMMAM: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has asserted that the government’s primary objective is to bring governance closer to the people.
Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for the Khammam Rural Mandal Integrated Government Offices Complex, Srinivasa Reddy reiterated that the state government’s primary objective is to ensure a house for every eligible poor family in the state.
“Unlike the previous regime, beneficiaries under the Indiramma Housing Scheme are being selected strictly based on eligibility, without any discrimination,” he asserted.
He noted that 530 Indiramma houses have already been sanctioned for Edulapuram municipality and announced that the second phase of the scheme will be launched from April next year. Funds for house construction will be released directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts at every stage - from foundation to slab level - ensuring transparency and eliminating middlemen. He assured that over the next three years, the scheme would be extended to all eligible land-owning families without houses.
Referring to the integrated office complex, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 45 crore near Warangal Cross Road, he said about 19 government offices currently functioning from different locations would be brought under one roof, significantly reducing inconvenience and expenses for the public. He directed officials to complete the construction within eight to nine months.
He further said `221 crore has been allocated for the development of Edulapuram municipality and expressed confidence that it would soon emerge as a model municipality in the state.
Bhatti inaugurates power substation
Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Revenue Minister Srinivasa Reddy, inaugurated a 33/11 kV power substation at Ananthanagar village in Nelakondapalli mandal on Saturday.
The substation is expected to significantly improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply in Ananthanagar and surrounding villages by addressing issues such as low voltage and frequent power interruptions. It will benefit households, farmers, commercial establishments and small industries.
Speaking on the occasion, the deputy chief minister said the state government is committed to strengthening power infrastructure in rural areas as part of its broader development agenda, noting that reliable electricity is crucial for agricultural growth, industrial development and improved living standards.
The Revenue minister said the substation would meet the growing power demand of the mandal.