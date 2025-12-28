Hyderabad police launch manhunt for actor Rakul’s brother in drugs case

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police have launched a manhunt for Aman Preet Singh, brother of actor Rakul Preet Singh, in connection with the Masab Tank drugs case. Police said Aman Preet Singh has been absconding since his name surfaced during the investigation following the arrest of Troop Bazaar businessmen Nitin Singhania, 35, and Shranik Singhvi, 36, on December 19.

Police intercepted a car near Nehru Park on December 19 and arrested the duo while they were allegedly on their way to deliver narcotics to multiple customers, including Aman Preet Singh.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that Aman Preet Singh, a resident of Jubilee Hills, was a regular buyer of cocaine and MDMA, purchasing the drugs through online and cash transactions. Investigators said digital payment records showed multiple transactions over several months.

Police said the drugs were sourced from a Nigerian supplier based in Mumbai and delivered to Hyderabad through African couriers. The accused allegedly stored the contraband in their vehicle and supplied it to select clients in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills and Somajiguda.

Police seized 43.7 grams of cocaine, 11.5 grams of MDMA, the vehicle used for transport and mobile phones containing transaction and supplier details. They also noted that Aman Preet Singh had been caught by Cyberabad police last year in a separate case. Two special teams from Masab Tank police station, along with the EAGLE team, are tracking the absconding suspect.

Besides Singhania and Singhvi, two African women accused of supplying drugs from Mumbai have been arrested. Police said three other consumers have been identified and efforts are on to nab them.