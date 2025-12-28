I can counter Revanth in three languages: BRS leader KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao declared that a state-wide revolt against the Congress government has commenced, fuelled by public anger over alleged broken promises and administrative failures.
Speaking at the ‘Atmiya Sammelanam’ of newly elected sarpanches and upa-sarpanches at the PSR Convention Centre in Warangal, KTR asserted that the people of Telangana are ready to teach the current regime a fitting lesson. Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of depriving farmers of their rightful dues, KTR termed the former a deceitful leader.
“In just two years, this government has twice failed to provide farmers with the Rythu Bharosa investment support,” KTR said. He contrasted this with the BRS regime, noting that under K Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership, Rs 72,000 crore was directly credited to farmers’ accounts across 11 installments without any delays.
He further accused the Congress leadership of winning through deception. “Revanth Reddy misled the public by taking oaths in the names of gods and top Congress leaders like Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi, only to betray every segment of society after coming to power,” alleged the former minister.
Responding to verbal attacks on BRS president KCR, he stated that while he possesses the linguistic ability to retaliate in Telugu, Hindi and English, he maintains restraint out of respect for the office of the chief minister. He criticised Revanth for focusing on personal attacks and “time-pass” politics through endless commissions and cases like Formula-E and phone tapping, rather than governance. “We handed over a golden state, but they don’t even know how to run it,” he added.
KTR hailed the “spectacular victory” of BRS-backed candidates in the recent gram panchayat elections despite the ruling party’s alleged high-handedness. He lauded the grass-roots workers who stood firm even when senior leaders like Kadiyam Srihari left the party. He announced that a legal cell and training programmes would be established in every district to protect BRS sarpanches from Congress-led ‘harassment’.
He reminded sarpanches that 75 per cent of funds from the Centre flow directly to panchayats and are not the “personal property” of the state government. “A sarpanch is as much a constitutional authority for a village as a chief minister is for the state,” he emphasised.
‘BRS protest forced govt to step back on Lagacharla’
He highlighted that the government’s retreat on the Lagacharla land issue was a direct result of the party’s massive protest. He credited KCR for converting thandas into gram panchayats and bringing medical colleges to remote districts.
He criticised the Congress for neglecting the legacy of former minister Nukala Ramachandra Reddy. He stated that while KCR decided to honour the veteran leader with a statue, it is an insult to his soul that “Delhi slaves” who secured their posts through “money bags” are now unveiling it.
He termed the panchayat results a “League Match” victory, urging the cadre to win the upcoming “Semi-Finals” (municipal, ZPTC, MPTC elections) to pave the way for the “Finals” — reinstalling KCR as the chief minister.