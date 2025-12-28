I can counter Revanth in three languages: BRS leader KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao declared that a state-wide revolt against the Congress government has commenced, fuelled by public anger over alleged broken promises and administrative failures.

Speaking at the ‘Atmiya Sammelanam’ of newly elected sarpanches and upa-sarpanches at the PSR Convention Centre in Warangal, KTR asserted that the people of Telangana are ready to teach the current regime a fitting lesson. Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of depriving farmers of their rightful dues, KTR termed the former a deceitful leader.

“In just two years, this government has twice failed to provide farmers with the Rythu Bharosa investment support,” KTR said. He contrasted this with the BRS regime, noting that under K Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership, Rs 72,000 crore was directly credited to farmers’ accounts across 11 installments without any delays.

He further accused the Congress leadership of winning through deception. “Revanth Reddy misled the public by taking oaths in the names of gods and top Congress leaders like Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi, only to betray every segment of society after coming to power,” alleged the former minister.

Responding to verbal attacks on BRS president KCR, he stated that while he possesses the linguistic ability to retaliate in Telugu, Hindi and English, he maintains restraint out of respect for the office of the chief minister. He criticised Revanth for focusing on personal attacks and “time-pass” politics through endless commissions and cases like Formula-E and phone tapping, rather than governance. “We handed over a golden state, but they don’t even know how to run it,” he added.