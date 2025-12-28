Justice league | Plea against temple land compromise order rejected

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ appeal filed by Guru Pershad and three others, challenging a single judge’s order on a compromise between private parties and the temple administration. The single judge had on November 18, 2025, set aside a 1990 order of the Endowments commissioner relating to Sri Hanuman temple, Saidabad Bhaktha Mandali, Saidabad.

On March 31, 1990, the Endowments commissioner had approved a compromise between the temple and certain private parties concerning temple land. The single judge had also barred all parties from acting on the said order and directed that the entire temple land, as determined in earlier civil proceedings, be protected in accordance with law. Dismissing the appeal, a bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar held that the findings of the single judge were correct on facts and in law.

State gets ‘final’ 4 weeks to clear fish seed dues

Justice T Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court has granted the state government a final four-week period to release long-pending payments to fish seed suppliers, warning that failure to comply would require the personal appearance of Principal Secretary (Finance) Sandeep Kumar Sultania before the court on February 6, 2026.

The directions were issued while hearing a contempt petition filed by M/s Sri Sai Fish Seed Farm and other petitioners, who alleged wilful disobedience of the high court’s earlier orders directing payment of bills for fish seeds supplied during the 2023–24 financial year.

Expressing displeasure over the government’s inaction, the judge noted that despite clear directions issued in February 2025, the authorities had failed to release the payments.

By TG Naidu