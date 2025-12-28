Skill development key to Telangana growth: Minister Vivek

HYDERABAD: Labour and Employment Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy on Saturday said that skill development and employment generation were key pillars of the Telangana government’s growth strategy.

Addressing a skill development certificate distribution programme organised by the KC Pullaiah Foundation, the minister said the state was making 150 Advanced Technology Centres accessible to youth to improve skills and employability in emerging sectors. He added that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was working with a long-term vision of transforming Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047, with skill development playing a central role.

Advising students, the minister said youth should aim high, remain determined and work steadily towards their goals. He said resilience was necessary in professional life, as challenges and varied workplace situations were inevitable. He also urged students to make their parents proud through hard work and integrity, stating that discipline remained the basis of success.

The minister praised the Foundation for providing industry-relevant training and creating direct employment opportunities. As many as 712 trained students secured jobs in the IT and healthcare sectors through the Foundation’s initiatives.