Telangana government orders stripping SROs of courtroom ambience

HYDERABAD: The state government has ordered the removal of elevated podiums resembling court benches from Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs), a long-standing feature of registration offices. Authorities have been directed to submit before-and-after photographs as proof of compliance.

The decision is intended to eliminate the courtroom-like atmosphere in SROs, which neighbouring AP had scrapped nearly a year ago.

The podiums, typically raised wooden structures draped with bright red cloth covering the table, were introduced decades ago as sub-registrars were also vested with quasi-judicial powers like conducting summary inquiries when execution is denied, identity of parties is disputed, and when a person is a minor, of unsound mind, or legally barred. The sub-registrars were vested with quasi-judicial power of passing orders either accepting or refusing registrations.

As a result, office layouts were designed on the lines of courtrooms, a practice that has continued until now.

In a communication to all sub-registrars, Commissioner and Inspector General (Registration and Stamps) Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu directed the immediate removal of the podiums. “Remove the podium in your office premises immediately. Take photographs before and after removal,” the communication stated.

In addition, the government has instructed that all SROs be shifted to government-owned buildings in cases where such offices were running from rented buildings. They were also asked to identify suitable government lands for the construction of new office buildings.