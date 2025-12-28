Telangana's Srisailam temple earns Rs 1.46 crore in 24 hours

KURNOOL: The Srisailam Devasthanam recorded its highest-ever income in a single day, earning Rs 1.46 crore within 24 hours on December 26, 2025, driven by a surge in pilgrim footfall during continuous holidays and year-end days and the expanded use of digital services. Temple officials said online transactions played a key role in the record collections.

For the first time in the temple’s history, online revenue alone touched Rs 73,19,314 in a single day, with nearly 12,000 digital transactions completed. Officials attributed the rise to a robust digital payment system and the popular Mana Mitra WhatsApp governance service.

Addressing the media at the temple office on Saturday, Executive Officer of Srisailam Devasthanam M Srinivasa Rao and Chairman of the Srisailam Temple Trust Board Pothugunta Ramesh Naidu said the Devasthanam has been extensively implementing online systems in line with State government directives to enhance devotee convenience.

They said devotees can book Sparsha Darshan, Rs 300 Athi Seegra Darshan, Rs 150 Seegra Darshan tickets and tickets for all 14 Arjitha Sevas through the online platform. Devotees can also access darshan and sevas through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service (9552300009).

Officials said the revenue was generated from online bookings for darshan, laddu prasadam, arjitha abhishekams, other sevas, donations and tonsuring services.

Tirumala is ready for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan rush

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary on Saturday said that extensive arrangements have been made for the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan, scheduled from December 30 to January 8 at the Tirumala temple, in view of the anticipated heavy rush of devotees. The Additional EO inspected the darshan queue lines from Shila Thoranam along with senior officials from various departments. During the inspection, he issued several instructions to ensure smooth movement and better amenities for devotees.