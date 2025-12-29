All set for Mukkoti Ekadashi festival at Bhadradri

KHAMMAM: Bhadrachalam is all set to witness the grand annual Mukkoti Ekadashi festival, one of the most significant religious events associated with the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple. The festival, which draws lakhs of devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other parts of the country, will be observed with traditional fervour amid elaborate rituals.
As part of the celebrations, Teppotsavam will be held on the River Godavari on Monday evening, followed by the highly revered Uttara Dwara Darshanam on Tuesday.
Temple authorities have completed extensive preparations to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for pilgrims. Special darshan facilities and queue lines have been arranged, along with enhanced sanitation measures, drinking water supply, and medical camps. Security has been significantly strengthened, with additional police deployment and surveillance systems put in place to manage the heavy influx of devotees.
Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector Jitesh V Patil and temple Executive Officer Damodar Rao stated that arrangements have been made to accommodate over one lakh devotees arriving from across the country. Welcome boards have been erected at all major entry points to the town, while the temple premises, bathing ghats, and the bridge across the River Godavari have been illuminated.
The authorities have conducted a trial run of the Hamsa Vahanam in the River Godavari. Devotees have already begun arriving in the town since Monday morning to witness the Teppotsavam and Dwara Darshanam. In a special initiative, the administration is organising the ‘Eru’ festival on the River Godavari for the second consecutive year to showcase tribal culture and traditions. On Sunday, temple authorities also conducted Krishnavataram rituals to Lord Rama.
Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju and Bhadrachalam Additional Superintendent of Police Vikranth Singh Kumar said that elaborate bandobast arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the two-day festival. Meanwhile, the TSRTC is operating special buses across Telangana, while the APSRTC has also deployed special services to Bhadrachalam from various parts of Andhra Pradesh to facilitate transportation of devotees.