All set for Mukkoti Ekadashi festival at Bhadradri

KHAMMAM: Bhadrachalam is all set to witness the grand annual Mukkoti Ekadashi festival, one of the most significant religious events associated with the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple. The festival, which draws lakhs of devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other parts of the country, will be observed with traditional fervour amid elaborate rituals.

As part of the celebrations, Teppotsavam will be held on the River Godavari on Monday evening, followed by the highly revered Uttara Dwara Darshanam on Tuesday.

Temple authorities have completed extensive preparations to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for pilgrims. Special darshan facilities and queue lines have been arranged, along with enhanced sanitation measures, drinking water supply, and medical camps. Security has been significantly strengthened, with additional police deployment and surveillance systems put in place to manage the heavy influx of devotees.

Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector Jitesh V Patil and temple Executive Officer Damodar Rao stated that arrangements have been made to accommodate over one lakh devotees arriving from across the country. Welcome boards have been erected at all major entry points to the town, while the temple premises, bathing ghats, and the bridge across the River Godavari have been illuminated.