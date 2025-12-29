BJP wants Telangana assembly session to last for least a month

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Revanth Reddy government of violating Assembly procedures in not conducting Assembly sessions for even 100 days in a year, BJP Legislative Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Sunday demanded that the latest session, scheduled to start on Monday, be conducted for at least a month to discuss several issues being faced by the people.

He was speaking at the BJP Legislative Party meeting held at the party office here in Hyderabad. The meeting was attended by state BJP president N Ramchander Rao, MLAs, MLCs, irrigation expert Vedire Sriram and others.

Maheshwar Reddy alleged that the ruling Congress failed to fulfil its poll promises, including those made to farmers, women, students, unemployed youth, and demanded that the government discuss these issues in the Assembly. He also dared the government to discuss HILT Policy during a PowerPoint presentation he made on the policy and how “lands are being looted” under the Congress rule.

Ramchander Rao suggested that the MLAs and MLCs corner the government, by presenting relevant details and documents on Krishna and Godavari water sharing issues.

Sources revealed that Vedire Sriram explained to MLAs and MLCs in detail issues related to Krishna and Godavari between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.