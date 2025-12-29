Kin blame partner for woman’s death, stage stir in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: Tension prevailed for several hours at Vithalnaik Tanda in the Narayankhed constituency after the parents of a 23-year-old woman staged a dharna with her body, alleging that a man who was in a relationship with her was responsible for her death. The protest ended after elders from both families reached a compromise.

According to sources, Sabhapat Srikanth of Maniknaik Tanda and Vadite Kaveri (23) of Vithalnaik Tanda were in a relationship and had eloped to Hyderabad, where they had been living together. However, Kaveri allegedly died by suicide by hanging at their residence in Hyderabad on Friday night.

Suspecting foul play, Kaveri’s relatives lodged a complaint with the Balapur police, accusing Srikanth of killing her. After the postmortem, the body was handed over to her parents.

While bringing the body back to their native village on Saturday, relatives staged a dharna in front of Srikanth’s house from Saturday night to Sunday morning. The protest was called off after elders from both families intervened and reached a compromise.

