Lite byte: Senior minister finds relief as IAS officer gets transferred

Counting chickens before the post

A leader seen as being close to the chief minister was said to be quietly confident of landing a prized post in the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee. The same leader had earlier played a direct or indirect role in easing out an All India Congress Committee secretary, a confidant of a Gandhi family scion, from his Telangana assignment. Now, going by political grapevine, the sidelined AICC secretary is believed to have struck back, allegedly working behind the scenes to derail the TPCC ambitions of the very leader who pushed for his exit.

Old babu, new beginnings

The recent transfer of a senior IAS officer is believed to have brought much-needed relief for a senior minister. Word in the corridors of power is that the minister and babu had not been on the best of terms.

Seating signals

Recently, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly dismissed petitions filed against five MLAs, brushing aside allegations of defection from the BRS to the Congress. A key reason cited for dismissing the petitions was the contention of the concerned MLAs that they had not relinquished their primary membership of the BRS. With the Assembly session scheduled to commence on Monday, an interesting question arises: Where will the MLAs, against whom the defection petitions have now been disposed of, be seated in the Legislative House?

Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Kartheek