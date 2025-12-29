LMD water released for rabi crops in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Farmers awaiting irrigation water for the Rabi (Yasangi) crop will get relief as authorities have decided to release water from the Lower Manair Dam through the Kakatiya Canal from January 3, 2026. Irrigation officials will follow the ‘Vaarabandhi’ rotational system to ensure equitable distribution. Farmers up to Suryapet in the command area will benefit.

According to P Ramesh, Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Circle-2, Karimnagar, water release will begin at 11 am on January 3 as per the directions of the state-level committee for Integrated Water Planning and Management.

Irrigation will be provided in two zones: Zone 1 (km 146.00 to km 284.00) for seven days and Zone 2 (km 284.09 to km 340.00) for eight days, covering about 6.97 lakh acres of ayacut. The official appealed to farmers to use water judiciously. The dam currently holds 23.689 TMC against its full capacity of 24.034 TMC.