MP Arvind to CM Revanth Reddy: If you have guts, send KCR to prison

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Sunday dared Chief Minister A Revanth to send his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members to prison for perpetrating corruption during the 10-year rule of the BRS.

“If Revanth Reddy has guts and is truly the son of Kodangal soil, he should put KCR and his family in jail for their corruption during the BRS regime,” he said.

Arvind was addressing the gathering at an event organised to felicitate the 96 BJP-backed candidates who were elected sarpanches in the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in the recent panchayat polls.

“During the statehood movement, everyone worshipped KCR. They thought he will do good for Telangana. But people’s aspirations were shattered during 10-year rule of KCR. All he did was help his family members earn more than Rs 40,000 crore while wasting Rs 50,000 crore in the name of irrigation projects. KCR should be held responsible for the misdeeds of BRS regime. Revanth Reddy shouldn’t show any sympathy towards him,” he said.

Speaking about the performance of BJP-backed candidates in the panchayat polls, he said: “Close to 100 of our supporters were elected as sarpanches in the Nizamabad constituency. This shows people are leaning towards the BJP. This shows the BJP’s growing strength in the state.”

Criticising the Revanth Reddy government for not allocating sufficient funds for development of villages, he said: “In the next two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be transferring funds to gram panchayats to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore.”

BJP district president Dinesh Kulachary, Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana and National Turmeric Board (NTB) president Palle Ganga Reddy were present on the occasion.