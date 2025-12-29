Only Congress ideology can safeguard national interests: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday claimed that only Congress ideology can safeguard national interests and protect the nation from divisive forces.

Speaking to the media after participating in the 140th Congress Formation Day celebrations at the district Congress office, he described December 28 as a historic day on which the Congress was founded to take on the British empire and achieve Independence.

“For centuries people in this country have lived together without caste or religious discrimination. Now, some people are creating divisions in the society on caste and religious lines. Such divisions may ensure temporary political benefits but those will cause irreparable damage to the country,” he said.

The deputy chief minister also alleged that the BJP-led Union government was weakening the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). “This move will cause severe injustice to the poor. This is unacceptable,” he said.

He said that laws guaranteeing the right to education for every child and the moral right to food for every citizen were enacted under Congress rule. When decades-long movements and bloodshed occurred across the country demanding higher wages, the Congress introduced the MGNREGS and enacted a law ensuring minimum wages.

Vikramarka, meanwhile, urged the Congress workers and leaders to organise a massive Congress Flag Festival across the state on January 26 to explain to the people the welfare schemes and development works successfully carried out by Congress governments at both state and national levels.