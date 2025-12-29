Only Congress ideology can safeguard national interests: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday claimed that only Congress ideology can safeguard national interests and protect the nation from divisive forces.
Speaking to the media after participating in the 140th Congress Formation Day celebrations at the district Congress office, he described December 28 as a historic day on which the Congress was founded to take on the British empire and achieve Independence.
“For centuries people in this country have lived together without caste or religious discrimination. Now, some people are creating divisions in the society on caste and religious lines. Such divisions may ensure temporary political benefits but those will cause irreparable damage to the country,” he said.
The deputy chief minister also alleged that the BJP-led Union government was weakening the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). “This move will cause severe injustice to the poor. This is unacceptable,” he said.
He said that laws guaranteeing the right to education for every child and the moral right to food for every citizen were enacted under Congress rule. When decades-long movements and bloodshed occurred across the country demanding higher wages, the Congress introduced the MGNREGS and enacted a law ensuring minimum wages.
Vikramarka, meanwhile, urged the Congress workers and leaders to organise a massive Congress Flag Festival across the state on January 26 to explain to the people the welfare schemes and development works successfully carried out by Congress governments at both state and national levels.
BJP works for corporate houses, Cong for underprivileged: TPCC chief
Hyderabad: Describing the BJP as a “feudal party” that ensures corporate houses benefit at the cost of the poor, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will go to any extent to retain power.
Stating that the Centre was not addressing the concerns of economically weaker sections, he asserted that the Congress remains committed to safeguarding the interests of the underprivileged. He also alleged that the BJP-led Union government was attempting to gradually dilute and dismantle the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
Stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was striving to accelerate the state’s development with a clear vision, he noted that the caste survey conducted in Telangana was in line with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s long-standing idea.
He also claimed that while the Prime Minister had spoken about conducting a caste census, the initiative had already been implemented in Telangana under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s leadership. Earlier in the day, the TPCC chief participated in the celebrations marking the 141st foundation day of the Indian National Congress at Gandhi Bhavan.