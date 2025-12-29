Selfless service, values will help India become Vishwaguru: RSS chief Bhagwat

HYDERABAD: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday stressed that service should be selfless, guided by the belief of “Shiva Bhave Jeeva Seva” — seeing divinity in all living beings.
He was speaking at the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh Sarvajanik Utsav at Vishwa Sangh Shibir–2025 held at Kanha Shanti Vanam near Hyderabad on Sunday.
The RSS chief said: “Change should not be expected from others, it must begin within. Instead of pushing the responsibility onto others, we must take charge. Service should not be done with selfishness or expectation of reward. “Shiva Bhave Jeeva Seva”— we must serve the living beings by seeing Lord Shiva in them.”
He also said India must aim to become a Vishwaguru not merely through military or economic growth, but by setting an example through conduct and values. He urged younger generations to preserve the country’s cultural heritage and appealed to Hindus living abroad to stay connected to their roots.
He emphasised the importance of individual responsibility and cultural values. He stated that declining awareness of Dharma globally has disrupted social balance, resulting in extremism and growing societal challenges.
Use AI for common good: RSS chief
Calling for proactive efforts instead of shifting responsibility, Mohan Bhagwat reminded the “Columbus-egg” example, urging people to initiate change themselves.
Commenting on rapid technological advancements like AI and social media, he cautioned that humans should not become dependent on technology and instead use it for the collective good.
He said, “Even though technologies like AI and social media are growing rapidly, humans should not become slaves to technology. Technology must be used for the welfare of society.”
He further added that a united Hindu society can overcome many challenges.
