Sigachi CEO arrested six months after unit blast killed 54

SANGAREDDY: Amit Raj sinha, chief executive officer (CEO) of Sigachi Industries, was arrested by the police on Saturday night. He was produced before a magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

The arrest follows a devastating blast at the Sigachi Industries unit in Pashamylaram on June 30, which claimed 54 lives. Several workers were burnt alive, while others sustained critical injuries and later succumbed during treatment. The June 30 blast is one of the deadliest industrial accidents in the country.

The arrest of Amit Raj was announced by Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj.

In a press release, the SP said that the BDL police had registered a case under Crime No. 184/2025, invoking Sections 105, 110, 118(1), and 118(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case is currently under review by the Telangana High Court, which recently questioned the state government over the delay in initiating action against those responsible for the blast.

Chief Justice AK Singh had recently pulled up the investigation officer for limiting the inquiry to the Factories department and failing to examine other agencies.

Meanwhile, describing the incident as unfortunate, the Sigachi management said in a statement that it would cooperate fully with the police investigation and extend all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured.