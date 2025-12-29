Speculation on Telangana Deputy Speaker election, Chief Whip appointment intensifies

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana Legislative Assembly session set to commence on Monday, speculation is rife among MLAs about whether elections will be held for the posts of Deputy Speaker and Government Chief Whip.

The Chief Whip position has remained vacant since the Congress assumed power in December 2023 and so also the Deputy Speaker’s post, though the party high command had announced the name of Dornakal MLA Jatoth Ram Chander Naik for the position. Although the Congress had earlier indicated Ram Chander Naik as a likely candidate for Deputy Speaker, no formal election notification has been issued.

MLAs are hopeful that Chief Whip’s post may be filled during the upcoming session. They say that if a sitting whip is elevated, additional whip positions could also open up. Legislators emphasise the critical role of whips in ensuring smooth conduct of Assembly proceedings, including preparing documents, managing proceedings, and arranging discussions. In the absence of a full complement of whips and a Chief Whip, they say, there has been inadequate coordination and guidance for ruling party MLAs in participating effectively in debates and countering Opposition attacks.