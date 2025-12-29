Stormy session on cards as KCR may attend Telangana Assembly

HYDERABAD: The state Legislative Assembly, scheduled to commence on Monday, is expected to be stormy, with sharp exchanges between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS over contentious water-sharing issues. The Godavari and Krishna river disputes are set to dominate the session’s agenda. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy is likely to give a PowerPoint presentation on river water issues, including irrigation projects.

The session assumes added political significance as former CM and Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to attend the House after a prolonged absence. Since the Congress came to power, KCR has attended the Assembly only twice, his last appearance being during the Budget Session in 2025.

At a recent press conference, KCR levelled serious allegations against the Congress government, accusing it of negligence in safeguarding Telangana’s share in the Krishna river waters.

He announced that the BRS would hold public meetings in Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts to explain what he described as the injustice being meted out to Telangana in the allocation of Krishna waters due to the government’s decisions. He also said the party would launch an agitation to protect the state’s water rights.

Reacting sharply, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in an informal interaction with reporters, had launched a strong counterattack on the BRS and KCR. He had dared the former chief minister to come to the Assembly and debate the Krishna and Godavari water issues. Revanth alleged that injustice to Telangana in water-sharing between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana occurred during the BRS regime and said he was prepared to substantiate his claims with documentary proof on the floor of the House.

In this backdrop, the Assembly is set for a heated confrontation between Congress and BRS legislators.