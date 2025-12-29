Telangana Education Commission submits report for school educational reforms

HYDERABAD: With the aim of providing effective career guidance to government school students, the Telangana Education Commission (TEC) has submitted a report titled Beyond the Classroom, focusing on holistic educational reforms.

The report seeks to create a comprehensive and equitable education system that addresses market needs beyond rote learning while empowering students, particularly those from marginalised communities.

Commissioned by Samagra Shiksha, Telangana, the study was conducted by a professor from the Department of Communication, University of Hyderabad, with technical and financial support from UNICEF Telangana.

The study examined teachers’ perceptions of the root causes behind poor learning outcomes in government schools, with a focus on foundational skills such as reading, writing and arithmetic.