Telangana govt prepares to tackle Opposition in Assembly

HYDERABAD: With the Assembly session scheduled to start on Monday, the state government is set to hold a crucial meeting to firm up its political and policy strategy on irrigation, with special focus on countering the opposition BRS on river water sharing issues.

As part of this exercise, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy will make a detailed PowerPoint presentation titled “Allocation and Utilisation of Krishna and Godavari River Waters in Telangana State” before his party colleagues at Praja Bhavan here on January 1.

According to sources, the presentation is expected to provide a comprehensive overview of the water allocations made to Telangana and the extent to which they have been utilised so far. It will also outline the policy initiatives and measures taken by the Congress government over the past two years to protect the state’s irrigation interests.

“The presentation will place on record factual and verifiable details highlighting the insignificant progress made during the first 10 years of the previous TRS Government as well as the injustice done to Telangana in allocation and utilisation of Krishna and Godavari River waters, which adversely affected the long-term interests of the state,” reads the invitation sent by Uttam Kumar Reddy to fellow Cabinet members.

He also informed the invitees that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will attend the event as the chief guest. Ministers, Members of Parliament, and members of the Legislative Assembly and Council are expected to be present.

The meeting comes in the wake of BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao revealing his plans to hold public meetings in Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Rangareddy to highlight the Congress government’s alleged negligence in completing Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.