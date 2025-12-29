Tiger pugmarks create scare among villagers in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district

BHUPALPALLY: Pugmarks of a tiger were found in the Chelpur forest area of Chityal mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Sunday, triggering fear among villagers after the animal killed cattle on the outskirts of Jadalapet village. Forest and police officials sounded a high alert in the Chelpur and Chityal forest areas and placed staff on vigil following the movement of the big cat.

Villagers informed officials that the tiger attacked the cattle in agricultural fields. Forest staff rushed to the spot and confirmed the presence of pugmarks.

Chityal Forest Range Officer B Chandramauli said an expert team from Hyderabad has been deployed to track the animal. Camera traps have been set up and patrolling intensified. Announcements were made in nearby villages, warning residents not to venture into forest areas for cattle grazing.