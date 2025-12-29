Yadadri temple receives three cleaning machines from donors

NALGONDA: The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Yadagirigutta, has received three state-of-the-art cleaning machines, each valued at `5.95 lakh, from donors—Hyderabad-based Krishna Jewellers and Vootu Resources Private Limited of Pune. A trial run of these specialised vehicles was successfully conducted on Sunday to ensure their operational efficiency.

Speaking on the occasion, temple Executive Officer S Venkat Rao stated that the machines will play a crucial role in maintaining the temple’s sanctity and hygiene standards. He further explained that two of the machines will be dedicated to keeping the temple’s Mada Streets clean at all times, while the third unit will be utilised specifically for maintaining the Annaprasadam section.