10 years on, ESI hospital in Goshamahal lies in bureaucratic ICU

HYDERABAD: A decade after the foundation stone was laid for a 100-bed ESI Super Specialty Hospital at Seetharambagh in Goshamahal amid much fanfare, not a brick has been laid at the project site.

In response to a recent RTI query, the Telangana ESI Corporation revealed that neither approval nor sanction was granted, nor was land allotted by the ESIC headquarters for the construction of the new hospital.

It may be recalled that on November 28, 2015, the then Union labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya had laid the foundation stone for the hospital as part of a plan to upgrade facilities to cater to the growing number of beneficiaries. The proposed hospital was envisaged to cover 12 ESI dispensaries in the Goshamahal area and serve over one lakh insured persons (IPs) and 5.32 lakh beneficiaries.

According to an official release by the ESIC, the corporation had proposed to construct a state-of-the-art hospital on three acres of available land at the existing dispensary in Goshamahal, equipped with modern amenities to provide indoor, outpatient, emergency and diagnostic services.

However, 10 years after the foundation stone was laid, there is no sign of the hospital, and patients continue to receive treatment at the old dispensary.

A senior ESIC official told TNIE that no approval for the construction was ever granted by the ESIC headquarters.