BRS government slowed down PRLIS in Telangana: Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Accusing the previous BRS government of having “ordered the slowing down” of works on the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said there would have been no problem had the previous government executed the project with an assured allocation of 90 tmcft of water before the new Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, came into force. He said the BRS was blaming the Congress government for its own failures.

The winter session of the Assembly, which commenced on Monday, is expected to take up the discussion on irrigation projects and the issue of Krishna and Godavari waters when it reconvenes on January 2.

“The Centre cited Section 3 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, as the reason for allocating 45 tmcft of Krishna waters from the Srisailam dam for PRLIS, stating that it was subject to the KWDT decision, thereby making it sub judice.

The BRS was in power for 10 years from June 2014. What stopped it from completing the project during this period?” Uttam questioned during an infromal chat with reporters in his Assembly chamber.