Telangana

BRS leader Sunitha moves Telangana HC against Jubilee Hills byelection

Sunitha challenged the poll result, alleging that the declaration of Naveen Yadav as the elected candidate is vitiated due to suppression of material facts in his nomination papers.
BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha Gopinath files her nomination for the Jubilee Hills byelection at the Tahsildar's office in Shaikpet.
BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha Gopinath files her nomination for the Jubilee Hills byelection at the Tahsildar's office in Shaikpet.(File Photo | Express)
TG Naidu
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: BRS leader Maganti Sunitha Gopinath has filed an election petition in the Telangana High Court, seeking to set aside the election of V Naveen Yadav of Congress as the Jubilee Hills MLA and declare her as the winner of the recent bypoll.

Sunitha challenged the poll result, alleging that the declaration of Naveen Yadav as the elected candidate is vitiated due to suppression of material facts in his nomination papers. It is contended that Naveen Yadav concealed details in his affidavit, including those related to criminal antecedents, FIRs and charges framed against him. The alleged non-disclosure, the petitioner claims, amounts to a corrupt practice.

The election petition is likely to be listed for hearing before the Telangana High Court in a day or two.

Telangana High Court
Jubilee Hills byelection
Naveen Yadav
Maganti Sunitha Gopinath

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com