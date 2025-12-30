BRS leader Sunitha moves Telangana HC against Jubilee Hills byelection

HYDERABAD: BRS leader Maganti Sunitha Gopinath has filed an election petition in the Telangana High Court, seeking to set aside the election of V Naveen Yadav of Congress as the Jubilee Hills MLA and declare her as the winner of the recent bypoll.

Sunitha challenged the poll result, alleging that the declaration of Naveen Yadav as the elected candidate is vitiated due to suppression of material facts in his nomination papers. It is contended that Naveen Yadav concealed details in his affidavit, including those related to criminal antecedents, FIRs and charges framed against him. The alleged non-disclosure, the petitioner claims, amounts to a corrupt practice.

The election petition is likely to be listed for hearing before the Telangana High Court in a day or two.